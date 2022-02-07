Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

