Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.10

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 108163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

