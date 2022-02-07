Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.1% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.34% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $127,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

