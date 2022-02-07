Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,542 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $412.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,569. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

