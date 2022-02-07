Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $403,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.02. 265,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day moving average is $416.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.