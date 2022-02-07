Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

