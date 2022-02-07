Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.91 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. 1,674,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

