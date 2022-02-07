Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

