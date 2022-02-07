Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.