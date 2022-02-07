Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
