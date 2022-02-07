Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.84 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. 1,674,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.