VeChain Market Capitalization Tops $4.34 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $378.83 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008532 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.