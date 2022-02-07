Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

