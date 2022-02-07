Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.05 million and $441.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,868.49 or 0.99825843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00263008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00161354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00332573 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

