Veles Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $16,510.85 and approximately $27.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded 72.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.79 or 0.07181761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00299197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00785589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012233 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00074918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00415585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00236925 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,869 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.