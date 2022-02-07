Veles (VLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 70.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $18,790.73 and $34.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,869 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

