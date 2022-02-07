Venus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.98 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Venus has a market cap of $122.85 million and $26.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.20 or 0.00023147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,984.40 or 0.99828775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.00443086 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

