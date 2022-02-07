Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,880 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.90. 77,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,566. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.98. The firm has a market cap of $372.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

