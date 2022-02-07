Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $27.03 on Monday, reaching $3,179.82. 165,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,359.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

