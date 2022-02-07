Veritable L.P. Buys 174,887 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

