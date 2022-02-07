Veritable L.P. Buys 2,094 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,367,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

