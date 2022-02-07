Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $281,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.38. 20,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average of $253.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $210.50 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

