Veritable L.P. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $82,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. 31,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

