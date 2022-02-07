Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 342,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 188,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

