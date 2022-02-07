Veritable L.P. Has $26.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,902. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37.

