Veritable L.P. Has $57.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.24. 32,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

