Veritable L.P. Sells 22,483 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.09. 517,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,082,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

