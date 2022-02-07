Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,239 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Verra Mobility worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

