Verso Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $116,581.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,958.31 or 0.99777093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

