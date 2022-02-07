ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

