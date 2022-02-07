Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

VIAV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

