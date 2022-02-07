VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.14 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

