VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107690 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

