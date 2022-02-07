VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $22.74 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $22.74 million and $71,431.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.