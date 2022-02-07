Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.86

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

