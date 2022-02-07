Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.26 per share for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. On average, analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.28. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 7.63 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.