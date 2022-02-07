Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $24,989,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

