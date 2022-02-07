Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after buying an additional 222,630 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

