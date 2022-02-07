Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.08% of Vishay Precision Group worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 over the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

