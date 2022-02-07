Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Visteon worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

