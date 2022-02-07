Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Visteon worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.39 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.