Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Visteon worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.39 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.