Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.31 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vital Farms by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

