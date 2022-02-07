Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.31 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vital Farms by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.