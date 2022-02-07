Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Vocera Communications worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

