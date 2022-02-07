Vonovia (VNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

2/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €67.80 ($76.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/29/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/22/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/14/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($66.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €1.39 ($1.56) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €48.75 ($54.78). 2,474,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.93. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($68.49).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

