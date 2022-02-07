Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

