VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107666 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

