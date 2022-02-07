Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 84,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 84,086 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $259,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $143.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

