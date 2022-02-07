Voya Investment Management LLC Has $204.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,971 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $204,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

