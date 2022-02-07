Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 136.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Discover Financial Services worth $238,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.