Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Vtex has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,533,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

