Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $47,237,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $152.25 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

